Portland police investigating to a potential homicide early Monday homicide after a weekend spent responding to a high-speed crash and recovering stolen vehicles, illegal guns and drugs.
The potential homicide investigation began at 3:33 a.m. on March 13 when East Precinct officers responded to a call for welfare check for a person lying in the street near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was deceased.
Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. The identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death, and after family members have been notified.
Over the weekend, police announced on Twitter that they arrested the drivers of three stolen vehicles and seized two guns and illegal drugs in less than 24 hours.
According to police, on Saturday, one vehicle narrowly missed hitting multiple vehicles before crashing and overturning on I-205 northbound at Sandy Boulevard, where it caught fire. The driver and passenger were hospitalized with injuries. The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude and multiple other charges.
Later in the afternoon, another stolen vehicle was stopped near I-205 and Colgate Boulevard, where three people got out of ran from officers, throwing away a gun with an extended magazine and the serial number scratched off. The driver is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding and possibly additional felonies.
And police said another driver in a stolen vehicle went over 100 miles per hour and ended up in Gresham, where he was found hiding in a yard along with a stash of fentanyl pills.
