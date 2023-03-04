Weiss

Gabriel Forest Weiss

Portland police have released the recent photograph of a suspected sex offender to help identify additional victims.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Gabriel Forest Weiss, 49, was arrested in Southeast Portland by the United States Marshals Service on Friday, March 3. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree.

