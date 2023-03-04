Portland police have released the recent photograph of a suspected sex offender to help identify additional victims.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Gabriel Forest Weiss, 49, was arrested in Southeast Portland by the United States Marshals Service on Friday, March 3. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree.
These charges stem from August 2018, when Weiss allegedly lured a 19-year-old woman into his home in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood under the pretense of a modeling job. Once she was in his studio, Weiss allegedly bound the woman before assaulting her, police said.
Information obtained during the investigation indicates Weiss may have sexually assaulted other victims. The bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are asking anyone who has information about Weiss to please contact Det. Nathan Wollstein at (503)545-3482 or Nathan.Wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov.
Victims may have had contact with Weiss in other settings as well. According to police, he has worked as an artist under the pseudonyms Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri. He previously operated the Bamboo Grove Salon, a teahouse, music, art, and event space in inner Southeast Portland. More recently, Weiss practiced acupuncture at Clinic Eleven in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown Neighborhood. In the 2000’s, Weiss was a student and instructor at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland.
