A Portland police officer being investigated striking a car their suspect in the head with a shotgun during a Saturday night traffic stop.
The internal investigation is required by the Portland Police Bureau’s use of deadly force police. A strike to the head is considered a potentially deadly use of force.
The suspect did not say he was injured but was hospitalized for observation after saying he had swallowed drugs.
According to police, the incident began at 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 11 when a Central Precinct Public Safety Support Specialist (PS3) responded to a report of a stolen car parked on Northwest Kearney Street under the I-405 viaduct between Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue. When the PS3 arrived, he discovered that the stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata was occupied by one person and the engine was running. The PS3 did not engage the suspect and requested officers to respond.
According to police, one officer from Central Precinct and two officers from the Central Precinct Entertainment Detail responded. In an effort to prevent the suspect from trying to escape, the officers positioned their vehicles on the front and back of the stolen vehicle. An officer saw a knife in the car and took the opportunity to safely remove it.
Another officer then ordered the suspect out of the vehicle, but he did not comply. Instead, the suspect began using the stolen Hyundai to try pushing the police vehicles and drive away. Officers were able to deflate the tires, however, and the suspect was unable to escape with the car.
Officers then saw him reaching toward the floorboard. An officer used his police shotgun to strike the suspect in the side of the head, giving the officers an opportunity to successfully and safely pull the suspect out of the vehicle and take him into custody.
A realistic replica gun was subsequently found under the seat.
The suspect did not complain of injury but told the officers that he had swallowed drugs, so officers requested an ambulance and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Due to the possibility he had ingested drugs, he spent an observation period at the hospital. He was released overnight and interviewed by detectives.
The suspect is identified as Brian J. Bruman, 32, of Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center early Monday, Feb. 13, on an arrest warrant out of Washington County. Detectives are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney's office on bringing additional charges.
Based on the reported level of force used by the officer, members of the Detective Division's Homicide Detail responded to perform an investigation into the force used. Bureau policy defines deadly force as including any use of force likely to cause death or serious physical injury, including the use of a firearm, carotid neck hold, or strikes to the head, neck or throat with a hard object. There were no reports that any officer discharged a firearm during this incident.
The officer placed on paid administrative leave pursuant to bureau policy and will be publicly identified within 15 days of the incident.
"I am thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "As with any use of force, this incident will be thoroughly reviewed and we will release additional information when it is appropriate to do so."
As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, Bureau members, and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office was contacted and will continue to be consulted regarding this investigation.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Det. Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Det. Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 23-39313.