Officer hit

An AMR ambulance.

 PMG file photo

A Portland police officer is recovering from a broken ankle suffered when he was struck by a car on I-205 while chasing a fleeing suspect Saturday, April 29.

The name of the officer was not released.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you