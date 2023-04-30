A Portland police officer is recovering from a broken ankle suffered when he was struck by a car on I-205 while chasing a fleeing suspect Saturday, April 29.
The name of the officer was not released.
The driver stayed on the scene and was not cited.
The suspect was arrested. Norman R. Kurth, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, escape in the third degree, attempt to elude on foot, felon in possession of a firearm and an arrest warrant. The stolen car was recovered.
“I’m relieved to hear that the officer involved in this incident will be OK and I wish him a speedy recovery,” said Portland Police Chief Chief Chuck Lovell. “This is another reminder of the hazards that law enforcement officers face daily as they serve our community.”
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident began at 10:32 a.m. on April 29 when East Precinct officers saw a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Glenwood Street. The vehicle, which was parked, was reported stolen.
The driver ran from officers and made his way onto the I-205 freeway near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Traffic stopped as the suspect ran across the lanes of traffic three times trying to evade police. An East Precinct officer following the suspect was struck by one of the cars on southbound I-205 at low speed, knocking the officer to the ground.
Officers stopped to assist the injured officer. At the same time, other officers contained the suspect, who surrendered only after he was surrounded.
The officer was conscious and breathing at the scene. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for an evaluation. After being treated for a broken ankle, scrapes and bruises, he was released and is recovering at home.
The adult female driver involved immediately stopped and cooperated with officers. The investigation revealed that she stopped for the fleeing suspect but did not see the pursuing officer when she started to pull forward. Her 2019 Ford Fusion 4-door sedan was moving at less than 10 miles per hour when the collision happened. She was not impaired and was not arrested or issued any citations.
Kurth was also transported to the hospital by ambulance with breathing problems and after saying he had swallowed drugs. He was arrested after he was treated.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
