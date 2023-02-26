Despite the hazardous conditions, Portland police responded to several crimes over the weekend, including a fatal shooting in the Hazelwood Neighborhood and a stolen car crash.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the shooting began at 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Northeast 114th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located one man dead at the scene and another with critical injures. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Detectives with the Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The names of the victims were not immediately released and no one was arrested.
The day before, four teenagers were detained Saturday after they allegedly crashed a stolen car. According to police, the car was first spotted around Northeast 122nd and Sandy. The teenagers were captured by police when they tried to flee.
Two of the teenagers were released to their guardians. A third was held in juvenile detention The fourth person, Derrontae Nizare Hunt, 18, was booked at Multnomah County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was later released on his own recognizance.
Also on Saturday, North Precinct officers responded when an Oregon Department of Transportation incident responder was injured while helping a motorist in the southbound lane of I-205 near Northeast Airport Way. The driver of a van hit ice on the freeway and struck the responder. The van driver was also injured.
