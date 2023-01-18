Police responses

Average Portland Police Bureau officer response times have been incrrasing for years.

 Courtesy: KOIN 6 News

The average amount of time it takes for Portland Police Bureau officers to respond to 911 and non-emergency calls has more than doubled since 2016. 

According to PPB data, it took officers an average of 16.4 minutes to respond to calls in 2022. In 2016, it took them an average of 8.1 minutes. 

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

