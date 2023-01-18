Tracking response time begins as soon as an officer is available to take a 911 or non-emergency call and is dispatched to respond.
PPB said if a call involves a violent threat, a weapon, or some other dangerous characteristic, more than one officer will respond. For example with a shooting, more officers will be needed to secure the crime scene and search for a suspect.
In 2022, Portland recorded 96 homicides (not counting officer shootings), a new record for the city.
If several officers are occupied by a single incident, that leaves fewer officers available to respond to other calls.
Travel time is another factor that affects how long a caller might wait for police to respond.
According to PPB’s data, travel time has also been steadily increasing since 2012.
In 2012, the average travel time for PPB officers responding to a call was 5.1 minutes. In 2022, that average time was 7.8 minutes.
In the last couple years, PPB has attributed its slower response times and longer travel times to having fewer sworn personnel. The bureau said its limited staffing means that sometimes, when a call comes in, the closest officer might be several miles away.
In December 2022, PPB announced that it now has 804 sworn members. It’s the first time in several months the bureau has had more than 800 total sworn members.
PPB asks the public to remember to yield to patrol cars that have their sirens on to help ensure officers can reach the scene of a call as quickly as possible.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”