Portland police are looking for potential additional victims of a serial assault suspect.
The Portland Police Bureau has released the booking photo of Christopher Luchini, 27, who was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14. He is changed with attempted assault in the second degree, three counts of assault in the second degree and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Luchini is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. At the time of his arrest, Luchini had a full beard and mustache, and shoulder length hair.
According to the police, over the previous several weeks, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have been investigating a series of stranger assaults concentrated in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street, in the Central Eastside District. Based on the evidence gathered by detectives, they determined there to be at least four incidents, spanning from Jan. 12 to Feb. 7, 2023, that were all perpetrated by the same suspect. Three female victims were treated at local hospitals for their injuries. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. A fourth victim escaped uninjured.
After an exhaustive investigation that included several surveillance missions, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Luchini, of Portland. Investigators determined he was an employee of a local grocery store. The Portland Police Bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) assisted in taking him into custody while he was at work. Following Luchini's arrest, a search warrant was served on his property and evidence connecting him to the assaults was located.
Based on their investigation, detectives believe Luchini was primarily targeting women in the Central Eastside area with an edged weapon used for slashing. Circumstances suggest there are likely additional victims who have not yet reported their assaults to police.
Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit urge anyone who believes they were assaulted by Luchini, or anyone who believes they have information about such an assault, to contact Det. Carlos Ibarra at carlos.ibarra@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3333.
