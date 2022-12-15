A sergeant with the Portland Police Bureau was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 for allegedly groping a woman and pulling her hair in a bar near Tigard in October.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Darke Hull, 46, for harassment and third-degree sex abuse on Dec. 15. Hull was cited and released, according to the Sheriff's Office.
According to WCSO, deputies responded to Toby's Sports Pub on Southwest Hall Boulevard in Metzger on Saturday, Oct. 29, after a report of sex abuse that occurred the previous night.
Deputies interviewed a woman who said she was groped in the groin and had her hair pulled by another bar patron.
"Deputies spoke to the woman and witnesses and viewed surveillance video from the bar on the night of the incident," a news release from the Sheriff's Office states.
About six weeks later, deputies arrested Hull. Hull has been with the Portland Police Bureau for 23 years and works for the traffic division. He was placed on leave from PPB on Nov. 1, when his employer learned he was the subject of a criminal investigation, according to Portland Police.
"As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard," PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a news release. "In order to preserve the public trust, we are informing the community of this incident. Now we must allow time for a complete and thorough investigation to proceed."
PPB said its own internal affairs division will investigate the incident while Washington County conducts its own criminal investigation.