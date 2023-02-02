The Police Memorial honoring officers killed in the line of duty in Tom McCall Waterfront Park has been vandalized.
The Portland Police Association announced the vandalism in a Wednesday, Feb. 1, press release. In it, PPA President Sgt. Aaron Schmautz denounced the vandalism as "foolish and cowardly."
The full City Council released a statement on Thursday calling the vandalism "despicable."
The PPA announcement did not say when the memorial was vandalized, but it was presumably after Tyre Nichols died following a beating by Memphis police. The five officers involved in the beating have been fired and charged with second degree murder. The PPA was previously forced to move out of its North Portland headquarters after it was heavily vandalized following the death of George Floyd.
Here is the full text of the announcement by PPA President Sgt. Aaron Schmautz. He also asks for public donations to repair the memorial.
“I learned tonight that at some point in the dark of night, the Police Memorial in Waterfront Park was destroyed. As a current member of Honor Guard, my heart is dismayed at such a cowardly and foolish act. The Police Memorial stands as an enduring reminder of the ultimate sacrifice paid by heroes in Portland who gave their lives to defend strangers in our community. Each of these individuals are also etched on the wall of the national memorial in Washington, D.C.
“While I find this act of destruction to be startling and ugly, I also recognize the foolishness and short-sightedness of the actors. Too many times we have seen these hidden provocateurs either shout their way into a room where real discussions occur or destroy property and injure others when their rhetoric broke down. This behavior is the cause of so many of the issues we face as a society. We must call it out for what it is: senseless, useless, criminal acts.
“The Police Memorial is a place of remembrance; it will be rebuilt. I call on the city of Portland to assist in that process. The memory of those who are named there is ingrained in the very bedrock of our city. It is carried in the hearts and on every patch and badge worn by the officers who stand watch now, carrying on their mission. No foolish or cowardly act can change that. They will be remembered. Those who flit around in the shadows to destroy will not.
“Below you will find a link to donate to the Portland Police Historical Society. This nonprofit organization is not affiliated with the Police Bureau directly, and is responsible for managing the memorial and museum. Please consider donating so that we can rebuild the Police Memorial. Real action must be taken to regain control of who we are as a society.
“The Portland City Council condemns the despicable vandalization of the Portland Police Memorial, a site that honors Portland Police Officers who died in the line of duty. The memorial has stood on Portland’s Waterfront Park for nearly 30 years in recognition of their service to Portlanders. This ugly criminal act seeks only to fuel divisive and destructive rhetoric that is not representative of who we are as a city. We at City Council will work together with the Portland Police Historical Society to ensure the memorial is restored. We recognize the hardworking public safety personnel who work to keep our community safe every day and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
