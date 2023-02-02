The Police Memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park has been vandalized.

The Portland Police Association announced the vandalism in a Thursday, Feb. 2, press release. The announcement did not say when the memorial was vandalized, but it was presumably after Tyre Nichols died following a beating by Memphis police. The five officers involved in the beating have been fired and charged with second degree murder. The PPA was previously forced to move out of its North Portland headquarters after it was heavily vandalized following the death of George Floyd.

