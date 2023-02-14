The City of Portland and the Portland Police Association have been negotiating over the requirement for months. The two sides declared an impasse on Friday, Feb. 10.
Mayor Ted Wheeler and the police union that represents rank and file offices released a joint statement on Tuesday, Feb. 14 headlined, “The City of Portland and the Portland Police Association (PPA) jointly filed a declaration of impasse with the Employment Relations Board (ERB).
The declaration of an impasse means that mediation efforts have already failed and a state arbitrator will step in to resolve the dispute, according to the Oregon Employment Relations Board's website.
The statement said:
“After several months of hard work in bargaining over a body worn camera policy, the City and the Portland Police Association (PPA) jointly declared on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that they are at an impasse in bargaining. On Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the parties are required to submit any tentative agreements reached over language for the body camera policy, as well as proposals from each party for any areas of the policy where the parties were unable to reach agreement. The proposals where the parties have not reached agreement are called their ‘final offer’. The tentative agreements and each sides’ final offer will be released publicly on Friday, February 17, 2023.”
Equipping all Portland officers with body cameras is one of the requirements to settle the U.S. Department of Justice court order that found Portland police routinely used excessive force against the mentally ill.
Wheeler has long supported requiring officer to wear body cameras. Last August he said, "I have been a longtime supporter of body worn cameras for the police. They are used in most large cities and are shown to assist in accountability, public transparency, and fewer reports of misconduct.
"Before the pandemic, I proposed a body worn camera pilot program as part of my budget, but given the citywide budget reductions required due to the impacts of the pandemic, I had to withdraw my funding request for that initiative.
"I am not alone in supporting police body worn cameras. At least 75 other large government agencies use body worn cameras for policing. As you might have read in the media, the U.S. Department of Justice has asked the city to adopt a body worn camera program as a remedy in order to achieve substantial compliance under our settlement agreement. As it has also been publicly reported, body worn cameras are being discussed as part of the contract negotiations with the Portland Police Association. I cannot publicly comment about union bargaining while that process is ongoing.”
Other conditions in the court order include requiring the police bureau to:
• Revise its Force Data Collection Report and After-Action Review forms to include information "to show required timeliness of completion and review."
• Contract with a qualified outside entity to "critically assess the city's response to crowd control events in 2020 in a public-facing report that includes recommendations to which the city will publicly respond."
• “Create a 'needs assessment' for crowd control training that adequately addresses issues PPB's response to the 2020 protests. We propose this should be part of the crowd control assessment we just discussed."
• Ensure "PPB's budget covers officers' annual required training without relying on overtime."
• Appoint a "qualified civilian head over PPB's Training Division to ensure consistent and appropriate training based on problem-based learning and other generally accepted adult-learning techniques."
• Identify and hold accountable "(Rapid Response Team) lieutenants and above who approved force without adequate justification during the 2020 protests."
• If the city of Portland's "proposal for addressing timeliness and quality of investigations and effective discipline is the implementation of the new voter-approved Community Police Oversight Board, the city should propose amendments to the agreement within 90 days and formulate a plan for an orderly transition to and full implementation of the board."
• Issue its 2020 annual report and hold the required meetings before the end of summer 2021, and do the same in 2022 and any future years during which the agreement is still in effect."
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”