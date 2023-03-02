The Portland Police Bureau has taken the wraps off the new design for its patrol vehicles — both figuratively and literally.

The bureau unveiled the revised look on 66 new 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles for reporters on Thursday, March 2. Although mechanically similar to earlier models, the new versions are black because the dark blue paint used by Ford on previous ones is no longer available. In addition, the bureau is eliminated the white vinyl “wrap” is used to have applied on the doors because it scuffs easily and does not hold up to daily police use. It is the first color change since 2011.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

