Portland Public Schools leaders say data showing unequal discipline of students at school is an “urgent call for change.”

PPS leadership at Harriet Tubman MS

Portland Public Schools leaders visit a classroom at Harriet Tubman Middle School in spring 2022. Recent data from PPS show middle school students are most frequently issued referrals, compared to elementary and high school students. Pictured: (top left) Cheryl Proctor, deputy superintendent for PPS and Renard Adams, PPS chief of research, interact with students.

During a work session Tuesday, Jan. 10, Portland school board members reviewed data on student discipline rates, inequities and patterns. The takeaway: students of color and those with disabilities in PPS are disproportionately given referrals or suspensions, compared with their white and non-disabled peers.