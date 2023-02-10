A web-based academy established by Portland Public Schools during the pandemic will close at the end of the academic year.

While some school districts have continued to offer remote-only learning to students, Portland Public Schools announced it will end its Online Learning Academy in June. 

PPS told families of its Online Learning Academy students that the remote-only school platform will end this June, citing budget constraints and the need to prioritize resources for in-person learning.

