A web-based academy established by Portland Public Schools during the pandemic will close at the end of the academic year.
PPS told families of its Online Learning Academy students that the remote-only school platform will end this June, citing budget constraints and the need to prioritize resources for in-person learning.
“Looking to next school year, we are tasked with proposing a budget for endemic — not pandemic — conditions,” a letter from PPS states. “One-time pandemic relief funds are ending and, though our funding picture is incomplete, we don’t expect we’ll receive enough funding from the state to continue operating as we have. We must plan a leaner budget that maximizes our district-wide commitment to high-quality teaching and learning, and aligns classroom staffing with our student population.”
Families opted for OLA for a number of reasons, from health concerns, to the need to learn outside of a traditional classroom setting. In 2021, at least one student told Pamplin Media Group they found solace in remote learning as a way to escape bullying.
Students receive instruction through a distance learning model, like what was used when schools shut down in 2020 and pivoted to remote learning. PPS offered a help desk and tutorials for navigating the online learning platform.
“This was a hard decision to make, but we recognize it is a harder decision to receive. We also know it will disrupt many of your lives,” the letter from PPS Deputy Superintendent Cheryl Proctor, Chief of Schools Jon Franco and Assistant Superintendent Margaret Calvert states.
During a Feb. 7 school board meeting, PPS students and parents sat in the crowd with “Keep OLA Online” signs, a silent protest of the school district’s plans to shut down the remote academy.
PPS has pointed to a historic enrollment decline as the catalyst for most of its fiscal issues, since school district funding is allocated based on the number of students enrolled.
What remains to be seen is whether the existing OLA students will leave PPS and opt for another remote option, like the nearby East Metro Web Academy, which currently serves 700 students in east Multnomah County via an entirely remote charter school.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
