Millions of dollars are spent each year to clean up homeless camps around dangerous highways in the city of Portland. In recent months, the city has increased its camp removals in those areas.
This effort closely ties to the Emergency Declaration Mayor Ted Wheeler issued on Feb. 4, 2022, that prohibits camping along high crash transportation corridors that currently remains in effect. It followed documentation that most pedestrians being killed on Portland streets are homeless.
But funding trouble could mean things are about to get worse.
Portland and the Oregon Department of Transportation has a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city has already spent all of the most recent allocation.
“The city of Portland is responsible for managing those funds over the course of the year to provide a consistent level of service,” said ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton. “Although the city has been working hard to put better tracking tools in place to manage their spending on clean-ups in the future, as of February they already spent the full $2 million for the budget period ending June 30, 2023.”
Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News that they regularly meet with ODOT and that the funding gap has been under discussion for some time.