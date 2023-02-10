ODOT cleanup

Homeless campers along I-205 in Southeast Portland.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Millions of dollars are spent each year to clean up homeless camps around dangerous highways in the city of Portland. In recent months, the city has increased its camp removals in those areas.

This effort closely ties to the Emergency Declaration Mayor Ted Wheeler issued on Feb. 4, 2022, that prohibits camping along high crash transportation corridors that currently remains in effect. It followed documentation that most pedestrians being killed on Portland streets are homeless.