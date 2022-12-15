featured Portland’s Christmas street Peacock Lane lights start Thursday Amanda Arden, KOIN 6 News Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Peacock Lane in a past Christmas, looking splendid. PMG File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peacock Lane, the Southeast Portland street that goes all out with winter holiday decorations, will start celebrations Thursday, Dec. 15.The holiday lights will be illuminated and the public will be invited to come enjoy them starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.Peacock Lane runs from Southeast Stark Street to Belmont Street, and is between Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard to the west and 41st Avenue to the east.The free event runs until Dec. 31 and is open to the public from 6 to 11 p.m. every night.KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lane Light Highway Christmas Holiday Celebration Peacock News Portland Lights Decorations Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events