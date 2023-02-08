An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.

Most of the Willamette River bridges are probably not usable after an overdue earthquake they dub The Really Big One. The newer bridges, Sellwood Bridge and Tilikum Crossing  are built to withstand a Cascadia scale 9 earthquake, but the rest could easily break up and fall into the water. As well as collapsing buildings, downed power lines, fires, gas leaks and flooding will be a hazard for days.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 
1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 
2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

