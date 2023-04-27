Closures scheduled for Hawthorne Bridge this weekend (copy)

The Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland. The City of Portland claims its plan to create an electric vehicle-only delivery zone downtown is the first program of its kind in the nation.

 COURTESY PHOTO: MULTNOMAH COUNTY

The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Tuesday that $2 million will support creating a 16-block area downtown where all deliveries must be made using zero-emission vehicles.

