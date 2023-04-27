Portland’s zero-emission delivery zone plan is the first of its kind, city says Brandon Thompson, Aimee Plante, KOIN 6 News Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland. The City of Portland claims its plan to create an electric vehicle-only delivery zone downtown is the first program of its kind in the nation. COURTESY PHOTO: MULTNOMAH COUNTY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Portland claims its plan to create an electric vehicle-only delivery zone downtown is the first program of its kind in the nation.The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Tuesday that $2 million will support creating a 16-block area downtown where all deliveries must be made using zero-emission vehicles.“I’m very confident that PBOT will make the first regulated zero-emission delivery zone in the United States a success,” said Tara Wasiak, PBOT’s interim director.However, PBOT’s map for the EV-only zone is about 16 blocks, and the city isn’t banning diesel and gas trucks from the area altogether.Enforcement of the program will come through PBOT’s parking enforcement. The city is also telling delivery companies about the policy for deliveries in the area to ensure they only send their EVs.Read the full story at KOIN.com. Featured Local Savings KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Multnomah News Transportation Motor Vehicles Trade Politics Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Local Events