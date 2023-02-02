PPS bus yard theft

Dennis Hanslits shows his support for adding additional security to staff parking lots for bus drivers, due to a recent rise in break-ins.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

As Portland logs rampant vehicle and catalytic converter theft, Portland bus drivers say a local bus yard is no exception.

Last fall, a group of special education bus drivers for Portland Public Schools told district leaders that buses were being broken into and damaged, with fuel theft being the most common culprit.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you