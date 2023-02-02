As Portland logs rampant vehicle and catalytic converter theft, Portland bus drivers say a local bus yard is no exception.
Last fall, a group of special education bus drivers for Portland Public Schools told district leaders that buses were being broken into and damaged, with fuel theft being the most common culprit.
Since then, security fixes have been implemented, including overnight patrols of one of the bus yards used by the Amalgamated Transit Union’s division that serves PPS.
But problems have persisted.
“Catalytic converter theft, although better, is still occurring,” Bob Foster, a special education bus driver for PPS, told the school board during a Jan. 24 meeting, with other drivers in the audience donning yellow shirts and signs of solidarity. “Fuel theft and fuel tank damage is still occurring as well as fuel card theft from the buses.”
Foster said the school buses have been ransacked.
“This is very unsettling as we start the day,” the driver told the school board, noting the new security company’s overnight patrols of the yard have curtailed some issues, but now, drivers are returning from shifts to find their personal vehicles broken into or damaged.
In one instance, someone tried to remove the whole steering column from a pickup truck. The worst incident happened last school year, when an entire school bus was hot-wired and stolen from the lot.
Bus drivers are asking for better fencing and a gate upgrade to deter trespassers.
Jimmy Appelhanz is an executive board officer for ATU’s division of school bus drivers.
“The union, in coordination with the safety committee that we have, has asked specifically for better fencing and a better security detail,” Appelhanz said, noting the majority of the five recent incidents logged this year have happened in broad daylight, when the overnight security detail isn’t working.
“For the most part, people are either trying to steal gas or, we’ve had two windows broken, with people just rifling through the car, looking for anything of value,” Appelhanz noted.
Appelhanz and Foster said the school bus drivers have resorted to having light-duty employees do daytime patrols of the lot. They’re instructed not to engage, but to watch for suspicious activity. Still, they worry it could put those employees in danger if something goes awry.
The drivers say they’re working with managers and PPS to get an electronic gate installed, which would deter thieves and require greater security for entry.
“That would go a long way to resolve many of our issues,” Foster added.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
