Methamphetamine seized by the Portland Police Bureau.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

Rampant fentanyl abuse is creating a public health and safety crisis in Portland, but so is methamphetamine — especially the new class of “Super Meth” produced in Mexico, also known as P2P.

That is the thrust of a documentary segment on VICE News that will be shown for the first time at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, on Showtime. It is titled “The Other Drug Crisis” and subscribers can stream it any time starting then.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

