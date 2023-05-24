The Portland City Council is set to debate the future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services Wednesday, May 24.
The office, which oversees a $225 million budget and 95 employees, has come under fire in recent years — with some city commissioners calling for an end to the partnership.
This also comes as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler fights for millions in funding for his sanctioned camp site plan.
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement to KOIN 6 News, in part:
“I’m supportive of funding for [temporary alternative shelter] sites and will advocate for dollars to be dedicated to that through this process, but ultimately the decision is in the hands of the Multnomah County Board. We know that the public wants to see the city and the county working together. In fact, it’s absolutely necessary if we have any chance of solving the humanitarian crisis on our streets.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
