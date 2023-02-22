Portland Parks & Recreation will remove 243 light poles in 12 parks without having the funds to replace all of them.
City officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that the poles are structural unsound and could fall and injure people in the parks. Some are over 100 years old. Replacement costs are estimated at $15 million but the bureau has only identified $5 million for the project. It will take 16 months to remove all of the unsafe poles.
The bureau identified the unsafe light poles when it recently conducted a system-wide review of 1,000 during its Light Pole Safety Project. According to the officials, the light poles are not the only things in the park system that need significant repair or replacement. Recent closures of Columbia Pool and O’Bryant Square are examples of this system-wide challenge.
“PP&R estimates that one in five park assets could be removed or closed within the next 15 years without new, sustainable funding,” PP&R Director Adena Long said in the announcement. “Currently, there is about $600 million of repair and replacement work needed for the park and recreation system, including walking paths, playgrounds, pools, community centers, and a variety of assets that are beyond their service life.”
The underfunded removal project was announced the day after Willamette Week reported that North Portland state Rep. Travis Nelson will introduce a bill in the 2023 Oregon Legislature allowing cities to create tax districts to raise money for parks. The idea is one of several discussed by the City Council as part of the bureau’s Sustainable Future Initiaitve. City voters would have to approve the such districts and how much money they could raise.
Until all the light poles are replaced, the bureau will prioritize visits by Park Rangers in the affected parks. The bureau is also exploring opportunities to maximize the use of remaining lights to keep affected parks as bright as possible. In addition, Portland Commissioner of Culture & Livability Dan Ryan has directed the bureau to close affected parks at 10:00 p.m.
“Portlanders love their parks, and as the new Parks Commissioner, and someone who grew up in Portland, I’m dedicated to ensuring all Portlanders can safely gather, exercise, and enjoy the outdoors in their neighborhood park. I know Portlanders don’t want to see equipment removals or closures in our parks. The park system we enjoy today is the result of repeated investment by Portland voters through a series of bonds to address capital maintenance needs like this light pole replacement project. I will work with PP&R and community partners to explore funding to replace light poles as quickly as possible and to support the bureau’s Sustainable Future effort to ensure we and future generations have the park system we need in Portland,” Ryan said.
Light pole replacements will be prioritized for Irving Park and Mt. Scott Park based on an equity analysis. The following are all affected parks and the proportion of light poles to be removed:
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”