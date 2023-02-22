Park poles

An example of what Portland officials say is one of 243 unsafe light poles, this one in Woodstock Park.

 Jim Redden

Portland Parks & Recreation will remove 243 light poles in 12 parks without having the funds to replace all of them.

City officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that the poles are structural unsound and could fall and injure people in the parks. Some are over 100 years old. Replacement costs are estimated at $15 million but the bureau has only identified $5 million for the project. It will take 16 months to remove all of the unsafe poles.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

