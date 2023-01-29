The lives of 11 people in Monterey Park and seven at a farm in Half Moon Bay, who died during recent mass shootings in California, were remembered Sunday, Jan. 29, at a vigil organized by the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon.

“It is a chance to know we are not alone,” said Janet Cowal, a senior instructor in applied linguistics at Portland State University and a fourth- or fifth-generation Asian American. She said organizations such as APANO did not exist when she was growing up in New York.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

FULL DISCLOSURE: Peter Wong’s parents live in Monterey Park, and he lived there from 1967 until 1975. He is not related to Bing Wong, who is quoted in the story

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you