The lives of 11 people in Monterey Park and seven at a farm in Half Moon Bay, who died during recent mass shootings in California, were remembered Sunday, Jan. 29, at a vigil organized by the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon.
“It is a chance to know we are not alone,” said Janet Cowal, a senior instructor in applied linguistics at Portland State University and a fourth- or fifth-generation Asian American. She said organizations such as APANO did not exist when she was growing up in New York.
She was among more than two dozen people gathered at Harrison Park in the Jade District in Southeast Portland, where all observed a moment of silence, and some spoke and wrote their reflections on slips of paper that will hang on a banner at the APANO office with the names and ages of the Monterey Park victims.
“This past week has been full of sadness and loss -- and newfound vulnerability and anger,” Amy Powers, APANO co-executive director for programs, told the group gathered on a cold but sunlight afternoon. “I hope you find some small semblance of healing together here today and that you are supported in the process.
"Every life is valuable. Every individual is worthy of love, respect and a sense of safety,” she added. “The senseless shootings that took place in Monterey Park … are counter to everything that we believe. What was meant to be a weekend of celebration to ring in the Lunar New Year has turned into mourning.”
The Jan. 21 shootings occurred at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, a city of 60,000 less than 10 miles east of Los Angeles. Its population today is about two-thirds Asian – mainly Chinese – and it is known by the title of a 1994 book by Timothy P, Fong, “The First Suburban Chinatown: The Remaking of Monterey Park.”
Just two days later, seven people died in a mass shooting at a farm outside Half Moon Bay, about 25 miles south of San Francisco.
The suspect in the Monterey Park shootings was found dead on Jan. 22, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect in the Half Moon Bay shootings surrendered to police. Though both suspects are Asian, the California shootings have rekindled community fears about anti-Asian violence arising from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when then-President Donald Trump referred to the “China virus” and “kung flu.”
Duncan Hwang represents Southeast Portland and other parts of the city as an elected councilor of Metro, the regional agency that has gotten involved in housing and homelessness issues as a result of voter approvals of a bond issue in 2018 and a levy in 2020.
“There are a lot of leaders who also care deeply and want to take real action” to deal with social injustice, said Hwang, who won a full four-year term last year after his initial appointment to the District 6 seat.
“I hope we do not have to be here over and over again… We should remember at this moment that the fight continues and we have each other in this movement.”
Bing Wong, a Mt. Tabor neighborhood resident and an activist in the Democratic Party of Oregon, said there are other emerging voices in the form of five sitting Oregon House representatives who are Asian American. That number is equal to the total who served in Legislature in Oregon’s 161 years of statehood prior to 2020. Rep. Khanh Pham, whose district includes the Jade District, was first elected in 2020; four others, all from the metro area and all of Vietnamese descent, are starting their terms.
Wong said Asian Americans should not remain silent now that they have visible representation.
“They are much more willing to hear our voices if we go talk to them, write or email them about your concerns,” he said. “The more voices they hear, the more that can be done. So get involved: That’s my message.”
“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.
“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”