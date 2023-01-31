Marilyn T. Keller performs "He Looked Beyond My Faults" during the NAACP's prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols on Tuesday. Behind her, from left, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Shon Neyland, senior pastor at Highland Christian Center, pray together.
PMG Photo: Jonathan House
Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson gives stirring remarks during the NAACP's prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
PMG Photo: Jonathan House
Dr. Shon Neyland, third from right, prays during the NAACP's prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols on Tuesday.
PMG Photo: Jonathan House
James Posey, president of NAACP Portland, gives remarks during the NAACP's prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
It was a vigil of anguish and activism. Of faith and fighting words.
The Portland chapter of the NAACP held a vigil Tuesday, Jan. 31, honoring the life of Tyre Nichols, 29, who was beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and who subsequently died of his injuries.
Under the bitter chill of a pewter sky, members of the faith community and police leaders gathered — not far from the Portland Convention Center’s statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — to call for change in policing, and for a critical conversation about racism, throughout the nation and here in Portland.
“It’s not just about protesting,” said James Posey, president of NAACP Portland. “We’ve got to go deeper than carrying signs. We have got to get deeper.”
Among those speaking — and showing emotion — Tuesday was Willie Halliburton, chief of campus public safety at Portland State University, who grew up in Memphis. He said his childhood connection to that city has made the death of Nichols that much harder for him.
Halliburton spoke as a representative of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE. “We want the family of Tyre Nichols to know, we at NOBLE stand with them.”
Among the clergy speaking was Dr. Shon Neyland, senior pastor at Highland Christian Center. Neyland said his goals for the vigil — and for the work being done to reform policing — would include better training for officers and better supervision of officers. But he also said the problems go beyond the police.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “We need to show love and show respect. For everyone. That’s what I want to call attention to today. We need to care for one another.”
The Rev. J.W. Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church was more specific. He called on Gov. Tina Kotek and asked for changes at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which trains Oregon’s law enforcement personnel.
He said, “DPSST has got to change. We are training warriors. We need to be training peacemakers.”
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke at the vigil, and to reporters before the event. He said the video of the beating of Tyre Nichols as “hard to watch” but he added, “In this case, things happened quickly. The officers involved were terminated. The DA charged them. That’s what’s needed.”
Perhaps the angriest message came from Ashton Simpson, elected councilor of the regional government Metro, whose District 1 includes portions of East Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Troutdale, Wood Village, Damascus and Boring. Simpson said he spoke as an elected official but also as the Black father of a 10-year-old son, and as a veteran. He praised RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who called on the nation to protest peacefully.
But he also spoke about the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the national outcry that followed his murder at the hands of a police officer.
“How long before the next one?” Simpson asked. “How long before Tyre is forgotten, and the next name is on the billboards?”
Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.
