It was a vigil of anguish and activism. Of faith and fighting words.

The Portland chapter of the NAACP held a vigil Tuesday, Jan. 31, honoring the life of Tyre Nichols, 29, who was beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, and who subsequently died of his injuries.

Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.

