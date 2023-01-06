An iconic downtown Portland building, destroyed in hours.
A shocking confession that goes to the heart of the dual epidemics of mental illness and addiction, which plague so many American communities.
A dramatic and dangerous firefighting battle.
The old and long-abandoned Korean church at Southwest Clay Street and 10th Avenue in Portland is no more. Moving quickly after the three-alarm blaze on the blustering evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3, a city of Portland engineer determined that the old church needed to be demolished. And quickly.
Just after noon, Friday, a couple dozen onlookers waited, phones raised, as the demotion got underway after two hours of preparation. While two excavators braced the thin, brick wall on the north side of the former church, a machine with a large claw broke through the white wooden front and took out the stained-glass window area. The operator then nudged the steeple back and forth until it crashed into the center of the building, away from workers, onlookers and the streetcar power lines. A few in the crowd whooped, and after 10 more minutes of patient nudging, the excitement was over.
Portland State University student TJ Ehlers had been waiting since 10 a.m. for the demo. He lives on the first floor in the apartment building just east of the former church and wanted a view of the front and the steeple.
“I was in my room when the fire started. The reason I realized was, I saw my blinds glowing orange,” he said. “I filmed most of it because I thought ‘I can’t just sit in my apartment.’”
He was not evacuated. “They just told us to shut the windows (from the smoke).”
Robert Baert, himself a well-known sight around Portland for his face piercings and tattoos, told Pamplin Media group he walked two blocks from home to watch the demolition because the church felt like an old friend that he saw every day.
Turning 60 in February, the New Yorker has travelled the world but has called Portland home for 30 years. “For Portland it’s a relatively old building. It’s a sweet little building, it’s unfortunate that it wasn’t used for anything,” he said.
What would he like to see replace it? “Put in a 50-story building, put in a high rise, for housing. Maybe a beautiful golden temple, but we’re more of a secular nation now. In 1805, places of worship were important to people back then, but we’re not great cathedral builders anymore.”
Nancy Goodwin wanted to see the burnt shell, and by coincidence saw the demolition. “It’s very sad. It was a beautiful structure, built in 1905, but I don’t know much about it,” Goodwin said.
The retiree watched the wooden tower and steeple rock back and forth, then come crashing down with a gasp and an “Oh my!’”
“It seems like a very valuable piece of property now, because of the location,” Goodwin said.
Another PSU student, Alex Schotkzo, was coming from lunch with his friend from Hillsboro, Michael Manders, and happened to walk past as the equipment’s diesel motors started up.
“Really gutted it with the fire, there’s not much left of it,” said Manders, as they shot video and waited.
“It was pretty rough, it was a pretty big fire,” said Schotkzo, who lives nearby.
Imminent danger
Crews began the tear-down Friday, Jan. 6. The site is considered hazardous and investigators from Portland Fire & Rescue Preventions Division and the Fire Marshall's Office expedited the timeline to begin the demolition. The church “poses a danger to the surrounding area and is affecting surface street travel along with the Portland Streetcar operations,” according to a Portland Fire press release.
The demolition goal: to open up the streets and return the Portland Streetcar to normal operation as soon as possible. The steeple was high enough and damaged enough that, had it toppled, it would have taken down street car power lines.
The old Korean church was a three-story, wooden structure, with 3,000 square foot and an additional 35 feet of steeple raising nearly 70 feet in the air. Fire officials said it was built in 1905 and previously served a Korean congregation.
It was unoccupied and not actively in use at the time of the fire.
Firefighters had responded to the location before. A fire in September 2020 damaged the interior, resulting in holes in the floors.
The Fire Preventions Division labeled the building unsafe for entry and a building specialist had worked with the owner to make sure the church was closed and secure with all lower-level windows and doors boarded over to prevent entry. This building and other similar unsafe structures are regularly checked by preventions specialist, Portland Fire & Rescue said. That church was checked less than a week earlier, on Friday, Dec. 30.
There were no reported injuries on the scene. Five residents of a neighboring home were displaced.
The confession
Late Wednesday, Jan. 4, a suspect was arrested for setting the fire. Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, has been arraigned on charges of first- and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
But it wasn’t quick detective work that solved the mystery.
On Wednesday, Storer allegedly entered the Multnomah County Detention Center and confessed to setting the fire. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, Storer stated that they wanted to “take credit” for the fire and shared a series of details about the incident during a subsequent interview with law enforcement, including that they set the fire with a Bic lighter.
Storer allegedly stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would “mutilate” Storer said if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance.
Storer also reported taking approximately 10 oxycodone daily due to a previous injury and that they had a history of schizophrenia.
Dangerous fight
Due to the unsafe status of the building, firefighters on Jan. 3 began what is known as a defensive fire attack. Firefighters shot water into the building from afar, including raining down on it from a ladder extended straight up. Rivers of water gushed down Southeast Clay and Columbia streets throughout the drizzly, chilly evening.
The goal was to put “copious amounts of water on the fire without putting anyone in danger on the inside of the building,” fire officials said.
Firefighters called the battle “difficult and slow” with rush hour traffic affecting their response time.
The first arriving crews confirmed heavy fire with flames impinging on a neighboring home, which was 10 feet away from the church.
The first engine to arrive stationed on the Clay Street side to the east of the church, working to stop any fire from spreading to the interior of the home. Firefighters said that effort likely saved the home.
With the fire growing rapidly, a second and third alarm were added to bring more firefighters to the scene. In total, 20 crews responded, placing 80 firefighters to work at the incident. Portland Fire & Rescue vehicles poured into downtown Portland Tuesday evening from all directions, snarling traffic.
Meanwhile, firefighters said, the fire grew aggressively inside the church.
For firefighters, problems grew as the evening wore on.
When all trucks were in place, large amounts of water were trained on the church, which affected the stability of the structure. “Walls bulged and leaned due to fire damage combined with the water flow,” Portland Fire reported.
This forced a few of the firefighting vehicles on scene to reposition to be safely out of a collapse zone.
The fear of building collapse forced firefighters on the inside of the neighboring home to withdraw from the structure for safety. Before they exited, they attached an open hose line on the inside of the home, flowing water out of the window into the church. The unmanned hose line was able to reach the fire throughout the remainder of the incident, without risking firefighters’ lives.
The bulk of the fire eventually was suppressed by four ladder trucks attacking from above, as teams of firefighters used hydrants to do the same from street level.
By firing several large-bore water streams through the damaged roof from above, as well as through windows and other openings from ground, firefighters gained control of the blaze.
Much of the fire had been eliminated an hour into the incident, Portland Fire said.