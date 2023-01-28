Nichols protest

Marchers cross the Burnside Bridge on the night of Jan. 27 to protest the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland on the night of night Friday, Jan. 27, hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.

Nichols, 29, died at a hospital three days after the beating. Five Memphis police officers were fired and then charged with his murder.