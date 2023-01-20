Portland homicide detectives are investigating three deaths in eight hours. Two people were shot a killed. A person has been detained in one of the shootings.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 2:03 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, when East Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street in the Montavilla Neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located a deceased male. A man believed to be involved remained at the scene and no suspects. He was not identified, but no one else is currently being sought.
One person has been shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood, and Homicide detectives are investigating.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:47p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street. When they arrived they located a deceased male. The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and no immediate arrests were made.
Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit are responding to investigate. During the investigation, Northeast Prescott Street is closed between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 47th Avenue.
A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Hazelwood Neighborhood.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 6:07p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a welfare check call in the area of Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street. When officers and paramedics arrived they located a deceased male down an embankment. Due to suspicious circumstances found at the scene, Homicide Detectives responded. Cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed by the medical examiner's office. As of now, this is considered a suspicious death investigation.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”