Three deaths

Portland police tape at a crime scene.

 Jim Redden

Portland homicide detectives are investigating three deaths in eight hours. Two people were shot a killed. A person has been detained in one of the shootings.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 2:03 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, when East Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street in the Montavilla Neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located a deceased male. A man believed to be involved remained at the scene and no suspects. He was not identified, but no one else is currently being sought.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

