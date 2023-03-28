Stolen cars

Firearms were found in a stolen car recovered by during a recent Portland Police Bureau East Precinct stolen Vehicle Operation mission.

 Courtesy photo: PPB

Forty-one percent of cars stopped during the most recent Portland Police Bureau East Precinct targeted street mission was stolen.

According to the bureau, officers stopped 22 vehicles during Stolen Vehicle Operation mission on Sunday, March 19. Nine of them were stolen.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you