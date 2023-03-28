Forty-one percent of cars stopped during the most recent Portland Police Bureau East Precinct targeted street mission was stolen.
According to the bureau, officers stopped 22 vehicles during Stolen Vehicle Operation mission on Sunday, March 19. Nine of them were stolen.
In addition, the mission resulted in seven arrests, 11 warrants served, and eight citations issued. Seven of the drivers did not have valid licenses and three vehicles were not insured.
The 10-hour mission was supported by the bureau’s Air Support Unit and the K9 Unit. It focused on two areas. The first was mainly in the Roseway and Madison South neighborhoods, from Northeast 72nd Avenue to I-205 between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Halsey Street. The second half was south of that area in the Lents area, including the Mt. Scott-Arleta, and Brentwood Darlington neighborhoods, from Northeast 72 Avenue to I-205 between Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Clatsop Street.
According to the bureau, East Precinct personnel have conduct 18 such missions over the last several months. They have been refining their tactics using data-driven policing methods, greatly increasing the percent of stolen vehicles identified with each stop.
