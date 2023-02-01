Police arrested a carjacking suspect after a lengthy overnight standoff in Northeast Portland Tuesday.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No one was injured in the incident.
Police arrested a carjacking suspect after a lengthy overnight standoff in Northeast Portland Tuesday.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No one was injured in the incident.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began during the evening of Jan. 31, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle tracked to a fast-food restaurant near Northeast 103rd Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. When officers located the stolen vehicle in the drive through of the restaurant, the driver bailed from the car. Officers pursued the suspect into another local restaurant, where the suspect went into the kitchen and armed himself with a meat cleaver.
Officers used a Taser, but the suspect fled from the restaurant and carjacked a passing motorist. Officers located that carjacked vehicle on Northeast 122nd Avenue, where the suspect attempted to carjack additional vehicles.
The suspect ran from officers into the neighborhood and entered a private home near 122nd and Northeast Broadway. Officers surrounded the home and requested assistance from the Special Emergency Reaction Team around 7:30 p.m. The Crisis Negotiation Team also responded and contacted the suspect.
Police announced the suspect was located hiding in the attic of the home and taken into custody by SERT officers in a press release issued at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit have taken over the case, the release also said.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.