Portland shootings

This is a gun recovered during a shooting investigation in the Lloyd District.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

The Portland Police Bureau’s Strategic Services Division released a report comparing shootings in 2022 with previous years on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to the statistics, there were 1,306 shooting incidents in 2022 and 94 gun-related-homicide victims — a 6% increase from the previous year’s numbers. In 2021, PPB reported 1,315 shooting incidents and 89 homicide victims.