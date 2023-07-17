Seized guns, including a black pistol grip shot gun with wooden foregrip and a rear grip wrapped in orange tape, two black semiautomatic pistols with slides locked back, one with a brass colored barrel, magazines, holsters and ammunition displayed on a table.
Portland Police Bureau officers, Gresham Police Department officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies sit in a room with tables attending a mission briefing with “East Precinct Stolen Vehicle Operation” seen on a projector screen.
A stolen white sedan stopped in a multi-lane road with three police vehicles around it, officers and deputies speaking to the driver through the windows.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest and search a handcuffed suspect next to a white unmarked police vehicle.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau
With heavy damage to the rear, a blue and white police vehicle's flashing emergency lights are visible.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bueau
This gray sedan has heavy front-end damage and a missing front bumper, with fluid seen leaking onto the street.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau
Seized guns, including a black pistol grip shot gun with wooden foregrip and a rear grip wrapped in orange tape, two black semiautomatic pistols with slides locked back, one with a brass colored barrel, magazines, holsters and ammunition displayed on a table.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau
Crystal methamphetamine and purple fentanyl pills in plastic bags displayed on a table.
Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau
Portland Police Bureau officers, Gresham Police Department officers and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies sit in a room with tables attending a mission briefing with “East Precinct Stolen Vehicle Operation” seen on a projector screen.
Eleven people were arrested, nine stolen vehicles were recovered and guns and drugs were seized during a multi-agency East Precinct Stolen Vehicle Operation on Friday, July 14, conducted by the Portland Police Department, the Gresham Police Department and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
During the mission, a Portland police vehicle with two officers inside, was rear-ended by a drunk driver. The officers were sore afterward but not seriously hurt. The driver was arrested.