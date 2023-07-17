Eleven people were arrested, nine stolen vehicles were recovered and guns and drugs were seized during a multi-agency East Precinct Stolen Vehicle Operation on Friday, July 14, conducted by the Portland Police Department, the Gresham Police Department and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

During the mission, a Portland police vehicle with two officers inside, was rear-ended by a drunk driver. The officers were sore afterward but not seriously hurt. The driver was arrested.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.