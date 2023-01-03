Houseless homicides

Last year is the first time the Portland Police Bureau tracked houseless people involved in homicides.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

One third of all homicides in Portland in 2022 involved houseless people.

“This is the first year we gathered data on the houseless community,” Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News on Jan. 2. “Thirty-four percent (of homicides) involved houseless individuals.”

