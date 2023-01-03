One third of all homicides in Portland in 2022 involved houseless people.
“This is the first year we gathered data on the houseless community,” Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News on Jan. 2. “Thirty-four percent (of homicides) involved houseless individuals.”
Because the Portland Police Bureau never tracked houseless people involved in homicides before, it is impossible to know whether the percent increased from 2021. But the total number of homicides in Portland increased to a record-high 96 in 2022.
That is six more than in 2021, which was also a record. It is also four times the 20-year average, and most homicides — 78 — involved firearms. The bureau also responded to over 1,300 shootings that injured more that 400 people in 2022.
“We’ve had another incredibly violent year in the city,” Allen said.
The first reported shooting of the New Year involved a woman who was walking the vicinity of Southeast Ash Street and Southeast 119th Street around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Police told KOIN 6 News that she heard gunfire in the area and was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive. No one was arrested.
Allen said the bureau’s strategy now is to get illegally owned guns off the street and arrest repeat shooters. Officers have been stretched thin the last few years, dealing with increases in violent crime, while their numbers dwindle. Allen said that the bureau hit “rock bottom” in 2021 when it came to staffing.
The bureau is heartened by a recent increase in hirings, although it will be some time before their impact is felt.
“It’s gratifying to see the hiring numbers outpaces the number we’re losing,” Allen said. “(But) it’s a slow process, hiring and training officers.”
