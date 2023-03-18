PPB crash

An armored Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team vehicle.

 Jim Redden

A man experiencing a mental health crisis was slightly hurt after walking in front of an armored Portland police vehicle attempting to stop on the Banfield Freeway Friday evening.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the man, who was not identified, suffered soreness but no serious injuries. He was placed on a police hold and taken to a hospital for a mental heath evaluation.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

