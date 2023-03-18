A man experiencing a mental health crisis was slightly hurt after walking in front of an armored Portland police vehicle attempting to stop on the Banfield Freeway Friday evening.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the man, who was not identified, suffered soreness but no serious injuries. He was placed on a police hold and taken to a hospital for a mental heath evaluation.
Police said the incident began around 7:26 p.m. on March 17 when a Portland officer was driving a Special Emergency Reaction Team vehicle westbound on I-84 near Northeast 82nd Avenue. The officer was not heading to an emergency call and his lights or sirens were not activated.
The officer noticed traffic in the adjacent lane was slowing down, so he reduced speed as well to assess the possible hazard, police said. The officer then saw a man on the freeway walking directly into the path of the vehicle.
The officer initiated emergency braking and collision avoidance steering, but the man continued to move himself in front of the swerving police vehicle. The officer could not avoid a collision, police said, and hit the man before the vehicle could come to a complete stop. The officer immediately got out to render aid to the man and summon emergency medical help.
A traffic crash investigation was conducted, including separate interviews with the officer, other witnesses, and the man who was hit. According to police, it revealed that the man was jumping in front of vehicles in an attempt to commit suicide. Before being hit by the police vehicle, the man’s arm was struck by the sideview mirror of another vehicle that was just ahead of it . The driver of that vehicle also remained on scene.
No arrests were made or citations issued.
The police bureau wants to remind people that help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis and/or suicidal thoughts. Call or text 988, or chat online at www.988lifeline.org/chat. More information is available at Also, the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.
In addition, Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's Urgent Walk-In Clinic is located at 4212 Southeast Division Street and is open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7 days a week. Services are free and available to individuals of all ages.
