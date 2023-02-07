Police have arrested a suspect who fled a traffic stop after a lengthy Monday night standoff in Northeast Portland.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident began at at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 6 when East Precinct officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle without license plates in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for a traffic violation.
The vehicle fled the stop and was tracked by the Portland Police Air Support Unit as it drove through East Portland. It eventually drove over spike strips deployed by police near the Glisan Street onramp to Interstate 205.
According to police, the suspect exited the freeway and bailed on foot from the car near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. The suspect then entered a home. The residents were evacuated uninjured, and police surrounded the home.
Officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. Northeast 122nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Russell Street and Northeast Fremont Street.
After several hours, the suspect was located hiding in the attic of the garage and taken into custody. The charges were not immediately announced.
