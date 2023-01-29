Portland police are searching for a tow truck driver suspect of hitting and seriously injuring another tow truck driver on I-84 early Sunday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:47 a.m. on Jan. 29 when an East Precinct officer, Portland Fire & Rescue, and AMR paramedics responded to a report of an injury crash on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. When the officer arrived, he found a tow truck driver laying injured on the pavement in front of his truck.
The officer learned that the driver had just finished loading a vehicle and was still outside of his truck when he was struck by a passing vehicle that did not stop. The suspect vehicle is also believed to be a tow truck.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken arm and a broken leg. He was not immediately identified.
The suspect vehicle is described as a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift mechanism on the back. There are conflicting accounts of what color it was.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has video of the suspect truck, or has information about the driver involved, is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-26728.
