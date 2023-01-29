Portland police are searching for a tow truck driver suspect of hitting and seriously injuring another tow truck driver on I-84 early Sunday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:47 a.m. on Jan. 29 when an East Precinct officer, Portland Fire & Rescue, and AMR paramedics responded to a report of an injury crash on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. When the officer arrived, he found a tow truck driver laying injured on the pavement in front of his truck.

