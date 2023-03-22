Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Urban Alchemy staff hosted a “community conversation” Tuesday, March 21, to discuss the proposed Southeast Gideon Street sanctioned tent camping site. A second virtual meeting to answer questions from neighbors is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

Though the city hasn’t yet finalized a lease with the property owner, plans are moving forward for a 100-tent site near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Milwaukie Avenue.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.