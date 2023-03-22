Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Urban Alchemy staff hosted a “community conversation” Tuesday, March 21, to discuss the proposed Southeast Gideon Street sanctioned tent camping site. A second virtual meeting to answer questions from neighbors is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Though the city hasn’t yet finalized a lease with the property owner, plans are moving forward for a 100-tent site near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Milwaukie Avenue.
Urban Alchemy, which operates sites in California and Texas, was selected to operate the Gideon Street site and will likely run others that the city plans to create.
The tent site may not just be tents after all.
Wheeler said on Tuesday that Gov. Tina Kotek “has committed that she will seek to deliver and fund rigid pods ... pod structures for this encampment.”
City and Urban Alchemy staff heard other questions and concerns from neighbors, some about how the encampment would impact neighbors in homes and businesses nearby, and others about how the organization will help those seeking shelter.
Referrals only
The tent camping site will only accept people referred by service providers. Wheeler’s chief policy advisor Skyler Brocker-Knapp said the referral policy was a starting point. “Walk-ins could lead to folks lining up kind of around the site, and we’re trying to avoid that as well,” Brocker-Knapp said.
But an Oregonian survey conducted last fall found that 66% of homeless Portlanders said they had never met a caseworker who would help people find housing. Of those who were contacted by a caseworker, 75% said they never received any follow-up contact.
Wheeler repeatedly cited the Oregonian’s study and said the tent encampment would allow caseworkers to locate people and connect them to services more efficiently, but he did not say how people would get referrals to the encampment if outreach workers are hard to find.
Wheeler's spokesman Cody Bowman said they are still developing the referral process but it "will likely look similar to the recently updated referral process which is a combined effort between the County, City, (Joint Office of Homeless Services) and community-based partners."
Safe Routes to Schools
The Gideon Street site is right along one of the designated Safe Routes to Schools, serving students at nearby schools like Abernathy, Hosford and Winterhaven, and an off-street path for cyclists.
The city said a 1,000-foot perimeter around the site will be patrolled at least 16 hours a day, to ensure there is no drug use or camping. There will also be trash cleanup at least weekly in the 1,000-foot perimeter.
“I will also tell you that that route has been problematic even prior to us discussing this encampment,” Wheeler said during a question and answer session. “So my personal view is with the safety protocols in place with patrolling and monitoring and if we can work with your neighborhood on some other strategies around guards and whatnot, crossing guards and monitors during school hours, I actually think it will become more secure, not less."
Weapons and drugs
Urban Alchemy said weapons must be checked at the entrance to the tent site.
“We’re not searching them, but we are asking them to check the weapons at the gate,” Urban Alchemy’s Portland director of operations Jeff Dickey said. “There can be penalties if people are found with weapons inside, but we’re not really trying to kick people out of the villages because of weapons. But if they’re using them, if they’re threatening people, that’s a no-go for us.”
The city’s website, however, says weapons must be checked at the entrance and there is a “zero tolerance policy.”
Weapons can be checked out when people leave the site.
“We’re not going to deny people access to their property,” Urban Alchemy chief of government and community affairs Kirkpatrick Tyler said.
Alcohol and drugs can’t be used in the common areas at the tent site or within a 1,000-foot perimeter of the tent site.
Safety inside the encampment
Glenna Hayes works for UCP Connections and UCP Mentors, which works with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a population that is frequently subjected to sexual, financial or physical abuse. Hayes said her organization had “extreme concerns around the number of campers for each site,” and how staff would ensure the safety of 100 to 150 campers.
Urban Alchemy will have one staff person per 15 residents.
Wheeler said the “main point” of the site is to provide wraparound services.
“A partnership with Multnomah County is critical to the success of this program. And the chair and I have been discussing what that partnership looks like, and it would include the experts from Multnomah County in behavioral health. So it won't just be the Urban Alchemy folks, it will also be experts providing wraparound services from our community.”
In California, some providers have criticized the training Urban Alchemy gives to staff, which critics say is far from adequate. Residents of an Urban Alchemy-run encampment in Sausalito alleged staff used drugs on the job and sexually exploited homeless women. Urban Alchemy employees, most of whom are formerly incarcerated, have been accused of other crimes while working for the organization. In lawsuits, Urban Alchemy has also been accused of violating labor laws.
Measuring success
Wheeler said that the city’s response to homelessness should include stronger data collection and data management.
“The metrics that I would be looking at are not only what the occupancy rates are, how many people there are, what services are being delivered, and how effectively, but I want to know how many people are actually transitioning off the street,” Wheeler said Tuesday.
Urban Alchemy’s controversial track record in California doesn’t include impressive placement rates.
The Oregonian reported that at its Los Angeles encampment, less than 2% of people the site served in more than a year had moved to permanent housing.
Though, Wheeler noted, the long-term placement rate is “partially dependent upon other services that exist beyond this model, and housing that exists beyond this model — but we have to collect that data.”