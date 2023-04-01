Following protests from Portlanders who live near parks targeted for light pole removals, the City Council is set to consider an emergency ordinance on April 5 to replace all of them much faster than originally planned.
Portland Parks & Recreation has already removed most if not all of the poles in four Southeast Portland parks. But plans to remove many more in eight additional parks were placed on hold the week before the council was scheduled to consider replacing all of them within six months — 10 months before the 16 months originally announced.
"I understand the importance of lighting in our parks and am committed to finding a solution to address the public's valid concerns. I have spent the past several weeks in impacted parks talking with neighbors. I share their concerns,” Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan said when announcing the filing of the ordinance on March 29.
The parks bureau said it had only $5 million of the $15 million needed to replace 243 unsafe lamp poles when their planned removals were first announced on Feb. 22. Despite not having the money to replace many if any of them, the bureau almost immediately removed 116 poles in Colonel Summers Park, Irving Park, Sellwood Park and Sellwood Riverfront Park. The bureau said that left those parks with 18 posts out of their original 134.
Those removals prompted an outcry from residents living near the parks suddenly plunged into near-total darkness. They said the lack nighttime lighting is a far greater threat to public safety than any structurally unsound poles. Neighbors near Colonel Summers Park also said all the poles had been removed there, four more than the bureau reported.
A non-profit organization supporting Mt. Tabor Park also protested plans to remove 81 of the 216 light poles in it. Friends of Mt. Tabor Park wrote Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler to say the park is on the list of National Registry of Historic Places and the poles there are recognized as part of its historic character.
The bureau reportedly launched its Light Pole Safety Project after someone who strung a hammock between a pole and a tree in a park was injured when the pole fell. The bureau said it inspected 1,000 poles, some of them more than 100 years old, and identified those that were structurally unsafe and needed to be replaced.
The March 29 press release said Ryan has identified an additional $8.7 million for the project. That includes $2 million from Metro’s park and nature bond, $2 million in federal funds, and $4.7 million to be included in the next parks bureau budget that takes effect on July 1, 2023. Although the total is still $1.3 million short of the original $15 million project cost, the bureau said it is confident of closing the gap and will use the additional funds to purchase all replacement poles at the same time. The entire project will now be completed by October of this year, the bureau said.
The ordinance says the funds will be an addition to stage two the bureau’s ongoing Energy Savings Performance Contract that is intended to reduce energy use and improve lighting in numerous parks. The contract is with McKinstry, Inc, which will remove and replace the remaining poles.
In the meantime, the release said In the four parks where poles were already removed, the city will explore temporary lighting, similar to what is already installed in Lownsdale and Chapman parks. Once the poles are first replaced in those four parks, the bureau will announce a coordinated schedule to remove and replacement poles in other affected parks.
"We took extraordinary measures to partner with other jurisdictions to address an extraordinary project. I'm proud of PP&R and my team and grateful to our partners, so a project that would usually take a City bureau years to fix will now take months,” Ryan said in the release.
The 2023 Oregon Legislature is considering a bill to allow voters to create parks districts to fund maintenance backlogs.
