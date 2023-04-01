Lightpole update

Light poles being removed from Colonel Summers Park in late February before replacement funds were found.

 Courtesy phopto: Sylvia McGauley

Following protests from Portlanders who live near parks targeted for light pole removals, the City Council is set to consider an emergency ordinance on April 5 to replace all of them much faster than originally planned.

Portland Parks & Recreation has already removed most if not all of the poles in four Southeast Portland parks. But plans to remove many more in eight additional parks were placed on hold the week before the council was scheduled to consider replacing all of them within six months — 10 months before the 16 months originally announced.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

