One of the most notorious members of the local Proud Boys organization, Tusitala “Tiny” Toese has been found guilty of 10 charges related to an August 2021 “patriot” rally in Portland.
A judge found Toese guilty of two counts of second-degree assault; two counts of third-degree assault; two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; two counts of rioting; and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt made the announcement Friday, March 3. Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez prosecuted this case.
The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist organization that became connected to the seditious attack on the U.S. capitol in January 2022.
On Aug. 22, 2021, Toese helped organize and host a rally of so-called “patriots” on Northeast 122nd Street at a vacant parking lot. During this rally, he gave various speeches and incited the crowd with statements like, “When ‘antifa’ shows up, show them no mercy.” “Antifa” is a term created from “anti-fascist,” and came to mean a loosely associated and often violent group of leftwing protesters that clashed repeatedly with the Proud Boys in Portland and elsewhere.
When left-wing protesters showed up at the rally, members of the Proud Boys immediately attacked them, according to the district attorney’s office. Toese and his group then engaged in an extended street brawl that included explosive devices, paint ball guns, bats and clubs. The brawl eventually ended up in the Parkrose High School parking lot, where the victim was sitting in his car.
Toese allegedly yelled, “He is antifa,” and smashed out the driver’s side window with a baseball bat.
Prosecutors said that action, along with Toese’s other statements, encouraged multiple Proud Boys to destroy the car and attack the victim for a prolonged period of time with multiple weapons. Toese and his group also flipped over a van.
Vasquez, the prosecutor, said in court that Toese was filled with hatred toward antifa and played upon the passions of the Proud Boys to incite them to violence.
Following the verdict, Vasquez said, “Due to Mr. Toese’s long-term involvement in violent activity, the state is seeking enhancements to increase Mr. Toese’s sentence above the mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison.”
Toese is scheduled for sentencing on March 24 in front of Judge Amy Baggio.