One of the most notorious members of the local Proud Boys organization, Tusitala “Tiny” Toese has been found guilty of 10 charges related to an August 2021 “patriot” rally in Portland.

A judge found Toese guilty of two counts of second-degree assault; two counts of third-degree assault; two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; two counts of rioting; and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

