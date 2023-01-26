ODOT EV

An electrified vehicle at a public charging station.

 PMG photo: Jim Redden

The Oregon Department of Transportation is rolling out a partnership with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205.

The recent announcement comes just before the opening of the 2023 Portland International Auto Show, which features a full lineup of electric vehicles. It will be held from Feb. 2 to 5 at the Oregon Convention Center.