Tigard police mishandled both a deadly 2021 encounter and their investigation of it, according to a report published Monday, Feb. 20, after an independent investigation into the case.
The investigation, conducted by Michael Gennaco of OIR Group, was part of a $3.8 million settlement to which Tigard agreed last year. Gennaco concluded that police didn’t have a coherent “tactical plan” during their encounter with Jacob Macduff on Jan. 6, 2021, outside his apartment building. His report also criticized the Tigard Police Department for “protocols that are inconsistent with best practices” in how they investigated the events leading up to Macduff’s shooting death.
Gabriel Maldonado, then a Tigard police officer, opened fire on Macduff as he sat in his locked truck after using a punch tool to break the driver’s-side window. The report states that Maldonado yelled that Macduff had a knife, and when Macduff ignored his orders to drop the knife, Maldonado fired five shots at Macduff at close range. Eighteen seconds later, he fired three more.
Macduff was pronounced dead at the scene. An open folding knife was found behind the center console of his truck.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office reviewed Maldonado's use of force and took the unusual step of turning the matter over to the Oregon Department of Justice. A grand jury declined to indict Maldonado, finding the shooting was justified.
However, Maria Macduff, the deceased’s mother, has continually questioned why events unfolded the way she did. During a press conference in Portland on Monday, she and attorneys Scott Levin and David Park pointed to the report as evidence that Jacob Macduff did not have to die on Jan. 6, 2021.
A chaotic scene
The 45-page report repeatedly suggests police and those who investigated Macduff’s death did not plan properly and failed to follow standard police procedures, both during and after the incident. It faults not only Tigard police but also the Washington County Major Crimes Team, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Justice for procedural errors or lack of transparency.
“One look at the news and we all know that police shootings, there are too many of them,” Levin said. “There needs to be some change, and it’s only through reports like this that shed light on the behind-the-scenes workings that we can hopefully get to a place where there aren’t so many shootings.”
The Macduff family paid for the review at a cost of $34,875.
Park said Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine responded to the Gennaco report several weeks ago with some recommendations for corrections but “did not challenge any of the major conclusions of the report, nor did the Tigard city attorney.”
In January 2022, Tigard police announced that a use-of-force review board convened to look into the facts of the shooting found no policies were violated during the deadly standoff, which occurred after neighbors reported they could hear banging noises coming from the apartment Macduff shared with his ex-girlfriend.
But Gennaco wrote that police made several mistakes. In particular, he said they appeared not to take Macduff’s mental state into consideration. The report notes Macduff had a history of mental illness, his mother had asked police that day to place him on a mental health hold, and he was exhibiting unstable behavior, including slamming his head against a wall — the source of the banging that neighbors reported — making bizarre and threatening statements to his ex-girlfriend and others, and speaking and acting strangely while police attempted to talk him out of his truck, at one point asking the police negotiator, Officer Nathan Will, to call him “Macfluff.”
Gennaco also concluded, based on his review and interviews with the involved officers, that police were still formulating a plan for how to safely take Macduff into custody — and, in fact, Will was still on the phone with Macduff — when Maldonado moved to punch out the window. That prompted another officer, Brent Mastrich, to fire less-lethal beanbag rounds at the truck’s windshield in an attempt to distract Macduff. Immediately after that, Maldonado shouted “knife” and drew his weapon, opening fire seconds later.
It’s unclear whether Maldonado even received the go-ahead from his sergeant before punching out the window, the report notes. Will, who was on the phone with Macduff trying to talk him into unlocking the truck and surrendering himself, said he had no forewarning before Maldonado acted.
Maldonado is no longer with the Tigard Police Department. He resigned weeks after the shooting to take a job with the Port of Portland, only for that job offer to be rescinded after port officials learned of the ongoing investigation.
The report noted several other issues with how police handled the encounter, including Mastrich’s use of the beanbag shotgun. Tigard’s own review board found that the less-lethal rounds weren’t approved to be used in such close quarters, multiple officers on the scene reported that the shots took them by surprise, and police have since instructed officers not to fire less-lethal rounds at windows while trying to distract a suspect, the report said.
‘Constructive’ criticism
The investigation also found repeated instances in which police didn’t follow “best practices” in their investigation, beginning within minutes of the shooting when the sergeant on scene directed Will to sit with Maldonado in a patrol car.
“Basic officer-involved shooting protocols require segregation of involved and witness police officers from each other. This is so the individual recollection of events is not contaminated by exposure to others’ accounts,” the report states. “The need for such a practice is especially acute in the officer-involved shooting context because of concern that involved police personnel will either intentionally or inadvertently influence each other’s later description of events.”
The Washington County Major Crimes Team didn’t start interviewing the involved officers until three days after the shooting, according to the report, which Gennaco wrote prevented investigators “from obtaining a pure and contemporaneous statement.”
“Moreover, such delays are so contrary to normal investigative protocols that they fuel the perception among many segments of the community that ‘police investigating police’ provide their colleagues with advantageous treatment not extended to members of the public,” the report adds. “Special rules such as these only serve to reinforce skepticism about the rigor and objectivity of such investigations. The investigative process in Washington County must provide for more timely interviews of officers involved in a shooting. Until it does so, much of the public that county law enforcement serves will quite reasonably lack confidence in its approach or outcomes.”
District Attorney Kevin Barton referred the use-of-force review to the Oregon Department of Justice later that year, but he didn’t provide a clear rationale for why he took that unusual step, the report notes.
Normally, the District Attorney’s Office reviews uses of force and releases its own report, determining whether or not they were justified by law. But Barton said he had concerns about the Macduff shooting, which Gennaco attributes to the 18-second delay between Maldonado’s first and second volley of shots.
The Department of Justice was terse in its September 2021 announcement that a Washington County grand jury declined to indict Maldonado, issuing a one-page statement that lacked a detailed explanation of how it came to that decision, the report adds.
“This cursory account also does little to provide insight into the nature of the grand jury inquiry, the robustness of any inquiry, and what the specific issues that were or were not addressed,” Gennaco wrote. “Nor was this reviewer afforded the opportunity to make such an assessment; the grand jury proceedings remain sealed.”
By contrast, the report praises how the Tigard Police Department has incorporated lessons learned from the Macduff shooting into its training materials, although it suggests that it could go further in places.
“This writer is hopeful that TPD and city leadership consider this analysis and recommendations in the constructive, forward-looking spirit with which they are issued,” Gennaco writes.
Reaction
Maria Macduff and her attorneys said the report validates their criticism of Tigard police.
“This report confirms all my worst suspicions,” Maria Macduff said in a statement Monday. “My son didn’t have to die. There was no reason for the police to shoot him. And they covered up all their mistakes in their own investigations.”
Park criticized police and the district attorney for not being transparent and thorough in their investigation, pointing to the 18-second delay between Maldonado’s first five shots and his last three shots as an example.
Park said there was “a complete failure to acknowledge, investigate and address the 18-second gap,” adding, “The DA didn’t investigate that gap.”
“Officer Maldonado had more than ample time to re-evaluate the threat between the two volleys and had other tactical options (consistent with principles of de-escalation) that he did not consider — most obviously moving away from the driver’s side of the truck,” the report states, discussing Maldonado’s actions after he opened fire for the first time. “And importantly, at no time did Macduff make any movement of aggression to any of the officers: even under Officer Maldonado’s version of events, the only threat presented was a man who was armed with a knife locked inside his own vehicle.”
In a footnote, the report adds that “obviously, the fewer rounds fired by an officer, the more likely an individual might survive.”
In settling with the Macduff family last year, Tigard officially did not acknowledge fault on the part of the city government or police. However, Levin said at the time that he believed the $3.8 million settlement spoke for itself.
“We came to the conclusion that … this killing wasn’t justified,” Levin said in July 2022, “and we believe the terms of the settlement bear that out.”
Reacting to the release of the OIR Group report on Monday, Levin said, “We now know with certainty the police failed Jacob Macduff and needlessly killed the young man. The Oregon Department of Justice failed the family by not securing the indictment of Officer Maldonado.”
Maldonado has not been employed as a police officer in the state of Oregon but also has not been decertified, Macduff family attorneys said.
“So, if I have a theme, it’s that every agency here turned a blind eye to real issues,” said Park.