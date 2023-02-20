DA asks Oregon AG to probe fatal Tigard police shooting

Jacob Ryan Macduff

 FAMILY PHOTO

Tigard police mishandled both a deadly 2021 encounter and their investigation of it, according to a report published Monday, Feb. 20, after an independent investigation into the case.

The investigation, conducted by Michael Gennaco of OIR Group, was part of a $3.8 million settlement to which Tigard agreed last year. Gennaco concluded that police didn’t have a coherent “tactical plan” during their encounter with Jacob Macduff on Jan. 6, 2021, outside his apartment building. His report also criticized the Tigard Police Department for “protocols that are inconsistent with best practices” in how they investigated the events leading up to Macduff’s shooting death.