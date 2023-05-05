Portland firefighters battle shipboard, house fires as same time
No one was injured in the Thursday morning fires.
Portland Fire & Rescue fought two fires at nearly the same Thursday morning in North Portland — the first onboard a ship and the second in a house.
No one was injured, although one person was displaced in the house fire.
Fire officials said many resources were immediately dispatched to the ship fire because of potential complexities and hazards. The house true was reported just eight minutes later.
According to PF&R, the shipboard fire was first reported at 10:10 a.m. on June 4 by the Bureau of Emergency Communications. It was reported to be in the engine compartment of a 34-foot research vessel with a fire in the engine compartment with a crew of four on board who was able to beach the vessel in 2 feet of water and jump off. The nearest landmark was the Port of Portland’s Terminal Four, a 262-acre multipurpose facility that features four ship berths capable of handling various cargoes behind an 8-foot tall cyclone fence with coiled barbed security wire, making land-based access to the vessel on fire difficult.
In response, PF&R dispatched five engines, four trucks, two fireboats, two rehab rigs, a land-based marine unit, and three chiefs, totaling nearly 60 firefighters. First arriving crews were able to communicate by cell phone to the researchers to home in on their location in the Willamette River using the airhorn.
As the location process was occurring from the land-based crews, it was reported that the on-board fire extinguishing system had suppressed many of the active flames, but had not eliminated all the fire.
This is when a residential fire in the same area of Portland was reported and dispatched out of available responding stations. With the knowledge of an onboard extinguishing system was activated, no potential exposure concerns, and all of the vessels crew safe, and another potential fire in the same area, the Battalion Chief in command released a bulk of the responders to be redirected to the residential fire.
Portland Fireboat 6, the closest fireboat, was able to make access to the vessel which still had heavy smoke pushing out of the engine compartment. The crew of the fireboat boarded the vessel and put nearly 200 gallons of water on the fire to complete the extinguishment process. The fire aboard the vessel was extinguished 24 minutes after the call was sent out by BOEC and all crews were clear of the scene in less than an hour.
The residential fire in the Piedmont Neighborhood was dispatched at 10:18 a.m. With PF&R’s entire north end assigned to the shipboard fire, the nearest available engine was in the downtown core, at best a 10-minute response to the address. A closer fire engine was was also dispatched, but their location was still quite a distance away. Traffic at this time of day on the main thoroughfares was congested, further delaying the response times.
The first engine arrived at 10:25 and found a 1 ½ story residence with heavy fire on the backside of the house. The next arriving emergency vehicle was a heavy squad that had diverted from the shipboard fire incident. This emergency vehicle is the primary specialty rig of the Land Based Marine Unit and is intentionally outfitted with tools and equipment to improve our successes on a shipboard fire. Its crew spends most of their calls on fire engines, however, and is quite skilled at residential firefighting, and immediately got to work helping the first engine connect to the hydrant and stretching hose to the backside of the residence to begin extinguishing the fire.
The first hose was able to quickly extinguish the flames on the covered back porch and was able to reposition the hose to the front of the home to use in an interior offensive fire attack. The first Battalion Chief then arrived and joined the engine officer and took command of the fire. Hose lines were set up to firefighters inside the house quickly and safely escape if necessary.
Heavy fire was noted at the eave line and fire was confirmed in the attic. The truck crews on scene were either involved in searching the home for residents or going to the roof to provide for vertical ventilation by cutting a hole in the roofing material. Additional crews were directed to go interior and pull the ceiling down to provide access for water streams to cool and extinguish the flames in the attic.
With crews cutting holes in the roof and pulling ceiling from the main floor, the hose streams from above and below were able to extinguish the fire in the attic space while crews were able to eliminate all fire on the backside of the home from the backyard. The crews directed to search the home reported that the primary and secondary searches of the home were complete with no one found on the inside of the structure.
This main body of fire was significantly reduced in seven minutes after the arrival of the first engine and completely extinguished in an additional 13 minutes. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One individual was displaced from the residence.
Portland Fire & Rescue would like to thank its partners at BOEC and Pacific Power for their assistance in these fires.