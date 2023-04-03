Portland police recently arrested nine people and recovered stolen merchandise during two retail theft missions in the Cascade Station Shopping Center near the Portland International Airport.
The names of those arrested and their exact charges were not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the missions were conducted on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, in collaboration with local businesses, loss prevention services, and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. North Precinct officers provided directed, high visibility patrols around businesses the shopping center to further prevent property crimes.
Despite that, during the first mission, officers arrested five people involved in multiple retail thefts. Those arrested also had multiple warrants for thefts and other theft related crimes.
During the second mission, officers made 10 traffic stops and recovered one stolen vehicle. They also arrested four people who had multiple warrants for thefts and other theft-related crimes. One vehicle eluded officers.
The bureau said that North precinct officers will continue to work with local businesses and their associates to address retail theft and other related property crimes.
