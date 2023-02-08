Portland’s beloved herd of Belmont Goats was put at risk early Tuesday, Feb. 7, after one or more self-described anarchists cut through their fence, allowing them to escape their current North Portland home.

A letter left behind said the vandalism was intended to protest the planned move of the goat herd to the location of an unsanctioned homeless camp to allow for the construction of a city-funded and managed Safe Rest Village.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.

