Koryn Daniel Kraemer has been arraigned in Multnomah County and accused of attacking a man at a Gresham MAX light rail station, Jan. 3, allegedly biting and chewed off the victim’s ear and some skin in the area of the victim’s ear and face.
Kraemer, 25, allegedly approached an unnamed Hillsboro man, 78, at the platform around 2 a.m. Jan. 3 and physically attacked him. Kraemer has been charged with second-degree assault.
After his arrest by Gresham police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Kraemer allegedly said he believed the victim was a “robot” trying to kill him, based on how the victim smelled. Kraemer further stated that he spit out the flesh of the victim that he had consumed and that the responding law enforcement had saved his life by separating him from “the robot.”
According to a release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Kraemer admitted to consuming alcohol, cannabis and fentanyl pills.
The D.A.’s office filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Kraemer remain in custody and be held without bail.
Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the victim, except to say he is a Hillsboro resident, age 78.