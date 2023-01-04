010423-earbitingfolo

The man accused of biting a victim at a Gresham MAX light rail station has been arraigned on assault charges in Multnomah County.

 PMG File Photo

Koryn Daniel Kraemer has been arraigned in Multnomah County and accused of attacking a man at a Gresham MAX light rail station, Jan. 3, allegedly biting and chewed off the victim’s ear and some skin in the area of the victim’s ear and face.

Kraemer, 25, allegedly approached an unnamed Hillsboro man, 78, at the platform around 2 a.m. Jan. 3 and physically attacked him. Kraemer has been charged with second-degree assault.

