021523-q&achavezderemer

U.S. Rep Lori Chavez-DeRemer took office in January. She has been named vice chair of the Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management Subcommittee, which is part of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. She also is a member of the Agriculture Committee and the Education and Workforce Committee.

 Courtesy Photo: Chavez-DeRemer campaign

Former Happy Valley mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is into her second month as the new U.S. House member for Oregon's 5th Congressional District.

The Republican's victory in November was a key flip of a formerly Democratic seat that gave the GOP a narrow majority in the U.S. House. The upset win flipped a seat held by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, who lost the May primary to Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Chavez-DeRemer defeated McLeod-Skinner in November by just over 7,000 votes out of 316,000 cast.