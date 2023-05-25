Oregon voters may get to choose whether they want ranked-choice voting statewide under a bill that the Oregon House referred to voters on May 23. House Bill 2004 goes to the Senate; if voters say yes in the 2024 general election, the system would start in 2028. It already is in effect in Benton County and Corvallis; Multnomah County and Portland plan on using it in coming years.
Oregon voters may get to choose whether they want to use ranked-choice voting to elect their top federal and statewide officials.
That system is proposed in House Bill 2004, which the Oregon House passed on a 35-24 vote on May 23 and sent to the Senate. Aside from its uncertain fate in the Senate, where the current Republican walkout has stymied all business in that chamber, the measure hinges on voter approval in the general election Nov. 5, 2024. If approved then, the system would start in 2028.
“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.
“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”