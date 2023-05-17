Reactions from Gov. Tina Kotek, legislative leaders and others to the latest state quarterly economic and revenue forecast, which was released Wednesday, May 17:
Gov. Tina Kotek
“Oregonians have clear expectations for legislators to address our housing crisis, ensure that our behavioral health system is accessible in every part of the state, and set up our youngest students for success. The revenue forecast lays the path for bold leadership. We cannot afford to squander this opportunity, and I look forward to a continued partnership with legislative leaders to deliver results for all regions of the state.”
House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis
“We were elected to address the top Oregonians care about most: homelessness, behavioral health, education, community safety, and access to health care. Today’s revenue forecast affirms our plan to move a responsive, sustainable budget that prioritizes these key issues.
“Despite today’s forecast, we know that working families are still struggling with the lingering effects of inflation. It’s more critical than ever that we use state dollars wisely and in a way that leads to real outcomes.
“We have to stay focused on a budget that maintains existing services, and invests in housing, health care, good-paying jobs, and education — while at the same time, setting ourselves up well for future needs. I look forward to continuing our work to finalize a budget that responds to the priorities Oregonians sent us here to deliver on.”
House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene
“Today’s forecast is promising. It shows our economy remains healthy and the investments we’ve made in working Oregonians have been successful.
“While this is great news for our economy, the reality is that too many Oregonians continue to struggle to make ends meet and not all wages are keeping up with inflation.
“This means now more than ever, it’s critical we invest state revenues and deliver on the most pressing issues Oregonians face — from education and behavioral health to safer communities, homelessness and stable, affordable housing for Oregonians.
“In January, we committed to rebuilding a stronger, better future for Oregonians. With five weeks left, we're ready to complete the work we were sent here to do.”
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville
“This morning’s revenue forecast revealed a few things — Oregon’s funding is secure for the time being, our workforce is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, and we expect the kicker to be rightfully returned into the hands of hardworking Oregonians. But while the State of Oregon is doing well, I want to ask my fellow Oregonians — are you?”
“It should be no surprise that the revenue derived from Oregon’s corporate activity tax (CAT) is up, which also means Oregonians are paying more for everything as a result. Oregon is effectively incentivizing businesses not to come here, while family businesses are shutting down because the cost of doing business is simply too great.”
“Despite the detrimental impact of the CAT Tax on businesses, Democrats have shut down any potential conversation around tax cuts to reduce the size of government. House Republicans will continue to advocate for fiscal responsibility, a lower cost of living, and the viability of our business community.”
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego
"We have an incredible opportunity this session to fund access to health care, stronger public schools, job training and behavioral health treatment that will improve the lives of people all across Oregon. It is critical all 30 state senators are here to have a say and vote on how we invest this money to the maximum benefit of Oregonians. Senate Republicans must return so we can seize this momentous opportunity."
Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton
“Our economy and state revenue are growing because Oregonians are working hard, but too many families are still feeling the squeeze.
“Oregonians are clear: they want their legislature to be hard at work, making smart investments to solve our most urgent challenges. We must prioritize ending the homelessness crisis, reducing barriers to health care, improving our schools, and making our streets safer in every corner of the state.
“This is an incredible opportunity, but if we’re going to take advantage of it, be responsible stewards of our tax dollars, and deliver the solutions Oregonians are counting on, every lawmaker needs to be doing their job.”
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend
“Oregon families are on track to receive the largest kicker return they have ever received. Republicans trust Oregonians with their tax refund, their children, and their families. Meanwhile, Democrats want government to spend your money and parent your children.
“Senate Democrats must come to the table in good faith, abandon their uncompromising, unlawful, unconstitutional agenda, and allow us to participate in floor sessions. Senate Republicans have been clear that we are willing to pass substantially bipartisan budgets and bills that comply with the law.”
Stable Homes for Oregon Families
"Today's strong revenue forecast makes it clear that Oregon is well positioned to fund rent assistance and homelessness prevention services that will keep people safe and stable in their homes during this time of high inflation and housing costs."
Oregon Center for Public Policy; Alejandro Queral, executive director
“Today’s Oregon economic and revenue forecast confirms that a record-shattering, $5.5 billion kicker is on the way. This unprecedented level of resources going out in tax rebates will do little to address the needs of Oregonians, and instead will further swell the accounts of the richest Oregonians.
“We estimate, based on Oregon Department of Revenue data, that the richest 100 Oregonians will get kicker rebates averaging more than $800,000. At a time when many Oregonians can't afford to buy their own home, we'll be giving the ultra-rich a tax rebate worth the cost of an expensive home in Oregon.
“There is a simple solution for making the kicker work better for all Oregonians: give everyone an equal amount. The time for a Working Families Kicker is now.
National Federation of Independent Business; Anthony Smith, Oregon state director
“When projected revenues were up nearly $700 million back in February, NFIB urged the Legislature to take action on opportunities to provide tax relief to small businesses.
“Now, state economists have modified their forecast methodology to account for inflationary impacts, resulting in more than $1.8 billion in combined net resources — that’s $2.5 billion in new money that wasn’t available to lawmakers just six months ago.
“Now is the time act on estate tax and corporate activity tax relief — 'and the conversation shouldn’t be ‘if’ we help our small businesses retain and reinvest more of the money they earn, but ‘how much.' ”