Legislature deadline

State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, speaks on Jan. 9 on the floor of the Oregon Senate in the Oregon Capitol, as Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, looks on. 

 Courtesy photo: EO Media

The middle of February is when the mood of the Oregon Legislature shifts from aspiration to perspiration.

Passing the one-month mark in the 160-day session, the House and Senate are starting to measure the slow pace of lawmaking against the time needed to deal with a mountain of bills and resolutions introduced last month.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.