The Portland Police Bureau should do more to protect information about people’s alleged gang affiliations and to measure how effective the new gun violence teams are at reducing gun violence, according to a city auditor’s update released Tuesday.
The update reports on progress at the bureau on recommendations the auditor made in a 2018 audit that found the bureau’s now disbanded Gang Enforcement Team was disproportionately stopping Black people. That audit also found the team couldn’t prove their traffic stops were effective at reducing gang violence and that there was no accountability in how the team collected and shared information about people’s alleged gang affiliations.
The Gang Enforcement Team was renamed in 2019 to the Gun Violence Reduction Team and repurposed to focus on all gun violence in the city instead of just gang violence. And while it’s been a tumultuous few years for the gun team — they were disbanded under pressure from racial justice protesters in 2020 and reconstituted less than a year later under a different name — the auditor’s report says several of their 2018 recommendations are still relevant and should be adopted.
Despite abolishing its list of known gang members and associates in 2017, the audit update found the bureau still retains that knowledge, albeit through more informal means. The auditor said the police bureau needs a policy “guiding officers on whether and how they can use and share the information.”