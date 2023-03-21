Police Audit

The Portland City Auditor says the Portland Police Bureau must do more to comply with an earlier audit.

 Jim Redden

The Portland Police Bureau should do more to protect information about people’s alleged gang affiliations and to measure how effective the new gun violence teams are at reducing gun violence, according to a city auditor’s update released Tuesday.

The update reports on progress at the bureau on recommendations the auditor made in a 2018 audit that found the bureau’s now disbanded Gang Enforcement Team was disproportionately stopping Black people. That audit also found the team couldn’t prove their traffic stops were effective at reducing gang violence and that there was no accountability in how the team collected and shared information about people’s alleged gang affiliations.