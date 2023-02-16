Recreation liability

A skier launches over a rock garden in 2015 at Mt. Bachelor. A 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling held that waivers signed by visitors to the resort were largely unenforceable.

 Courtesy photo: Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

The long battle over Oregon's unique recreational liability standard was renewed Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a hearing in the state capital on a bill to limit lawsuits by those injured while using ski resorts, gyms, on rafting trips or in community marathons.

Senate Bill 754 would overturn an Oregon Supreme Court ruling in the case of a 2006 accident at the Mt. Bachelor ski resort near Bend. The state's high court ruled in 2014 that the standard user waivers limiting liability were “unconscionable contracts.”